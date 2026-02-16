Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia increases by 15 in year

The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia has increased by 15% in 2025, compared to the previous year, reaching 4.8 million people, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Inbound tourism has grown significantly. Some 4.8 million foreign tourists have visited Russia. That is a 15% increase compared to 2024," Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Earlier, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia reported that in 2025, the largest number of tourists came to Russia from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Germany. The top 10 also included the UAE, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.