Over 300 people to return to Agdam today

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam.

At this stage, 92 families, comprising 332 people, have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.

The group of former IDPs has been sent to Aghdam in accordance with the directives of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories.

The group consists of families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.