Papuashvili notes wisdom of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia

The countries of the South Caucasus are showing genuine wisdom during these difficult times, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said at the First Summit of Speakers of Parliaments of Member and Partner Countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

"I am proud to say that in these turbulent times, the countries of the South Caucasus – Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan – are offering a unique and exceptional wisdom, vision, and hope for peace, cooperation, and development",

Papuashvili stated.

According to Papuashvili, trust is a fundamental requirement for stability and sustainability.

The Georgian parliament speaker also highlighted the importance of maintaining open dialogue among legislators, even when their positions differ.