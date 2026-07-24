Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan, Macron confirm their readiness to deepen relations by phone

Эмманюэль Макрон
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, during which they expressed their readiness to further develop bilateral relations.

The phone conversation took place on Saturday between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron, a statement released by the Armenian government's press service reads.

During the conversation, the parties discussed key issues on the bilateral relations agenda, mutually reaffirming Yerevan and Paris's readiness to deepen them. For his part, the Armenian leader emphasized the importance of intensifying cooperation in trade and economy, which includes opening up new opportunities for exports from Armenia.

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