Pashinyan casts his vote in Armenian parliamentary elections

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has voted in today's parliamentary elections, casting his ballot at a polling station in the Shengavit district of the capital.

Speaking after voting, the Prime Minister commented on the current state of Armenia's relations with Russia.

"Relations between Armenia and Russia have institutional depth and are based on mutual respect",

Armenia's Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan noted that some forces are trying to create tensions between Yerevan and Moscow, "but this will not work," adding that he has built close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Eighteen parties and political blocs are taking part in the elections.