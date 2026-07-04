Pashinyan departs to meet with Mishustin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Russia on a working visit, marking his first trip to the country since Armenia's elections.

According to the Armenian government's press service, Pashinyan will take part in a plenary session titled "Industry 360: Manufacturing Without Borders," which will be held as part of the Innoprom 2026 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

"A meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin is also planned," the press service said.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg on July 6-9.