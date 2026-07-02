Pashinyan to take part in INNOPROM-2026 exhibition in Yekaterinburg

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Yekaterinburg in the coming days to speak at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2026, which runs from July 6 to 9.

Pashinyan is listed among the forum's speakers, alongside Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, and Kyrgyz Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev, Sputnik Armenia reported.

This year's theme, "Industry 360: Production Without Borders," is expected to focus on industrial integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The visit will be Pashinyan's first trip to Russia since the parliamentary elections.