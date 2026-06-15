Peace with Azerbaijan gives boost to Armenian economy, Pashinyan says

The Armenian Prime Minister spoke about how the establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan has positively impacted the country's economic development.

The establishment of peace with Azerbaijan has given a new impetus to the Armenian economy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to Armenian media reports, he made a relevant statement at a session of the National Assembly during the discussion of the annual report on the execution of the 2025 state budget.

The head of the Armenian government noted that the people of the country have chosen the path of peace and "stood up to defend it."

He emphasized that the results of the 2026 parliamentary elections could attest to this.