Vestnik Kavkaza

Pentagon raises Israeli spying threat level to critical

Флаги США и Израиля
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

NBC News: US military intelligence has raised spying threat level from Israel. Israeli intelligence has stepped up surveillance of US officials amid talks between Tehran and Washington.

The Pentagon is concerned about increased Israeli spying activity. The Pentagon has raised its threat level to critical, NBC News reports with a reference to its sources.

According to the channel, Israel has stepped up its intelligence surveillance of key US policymakers to gain information about the White House's decisions regarding the situation in the Middle East.

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