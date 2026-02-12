Peskov announces date and place of Russian talks with US and Ukraine

A new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take place in Geneva, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

"The next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will also be held in a trilateral Russia-U.S.-Ukraine format on February 17-18 in Geneva. This time, the Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky," Peskov said.

On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine took place. Following the talks, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. The first round of trilateral security consultations was held on January 23-24, also in Abu Dhabi.