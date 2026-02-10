Pezeshkian: Iran ready for nuclear inspections

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a speech marking the 47th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution that his country is prepared for "any verification" of its nuclear programme, insisting Tehran is not seeking atomic weapons.

"We are honest with the world and with our own people. We are not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. We have stated this repeatedly and are ready for any verification," Pezeshkian said.

He noted that the "high wall of mistrust” created by the U.S. and Europe does not allow the nuclear talks to reach a conclusion.

"We are continuing dialogue with all our strength with neighboring countries to establish peace and tranquility in the region. The problems of the region can be solved by those who live in it, not by outsiders who come from afar to determine our fate. Together with Muslim countries of the region, we are capable of resolving issues and do not need foreigners," Pezeshkian said.

A fresh round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. concluded in Muscat on last Friday, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman.