Pezeshkian calls on US and other countries not to believe in rumors about nuclear weapons

The Iranian authorities do not intend to abandon their nuclear program completely, but Tehran has no plans to develop a nuclear bomb, Pezeshkian says.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons. He expressed hope that the US and other countries will not believe rumors about a nuclear bomb.

"I hope that the entire world and the US know this and will not believe rumors regarding a nuclear bomb,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian also noted that the Iranian authorities do not intend to refuse nuclear research, which is in demand in the medical, agricultural, and industrial sectors.