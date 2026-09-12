India and China propose to help resolve Ukrainian conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are actively supporting efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, during their meetings with Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, the leaders of the two countries offered to assist the Russian president in efforts to resolve the conflict.

"During bilateral contacts, Modi and Xi took a detailed interest in the topic of Ukrainian settlement and actively offered their goodwill services to facilitate the search for a solution to the problem",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov also said that the Russian president welcomed the readiness of the leaders of India and China to assist in resolving the conflict

"Both Xi and Modi, during contacts with Putin, raised the Ukrainian issue and offered their goodwill services in this regard. Putin highly appreciated their readiness and informed them in detail about how things were going in the Ukrainian settlement",

Peskov said.

In turn, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Channel One that the issue of Ukraine was one of the main topics during Vladimir Putin’s bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. According to him, Türkiye is among the countries that have offered to host negotiations.

In addition, he noted that a number of countries have expressed their readiness to provide their platforms for trilateral negotiations on Ukraine.

"Turks offer their services, and some other countries do",

Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation reported.

According to Yury Ushakov, Abu Dhabi is also being considered as a venue for trilateral negotiations. Ushakov added that this option is quite suitable for Moscow.