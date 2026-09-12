Vestnik Kavkaza

US to be among first to restore economic ties with Russia - Dmitriev

US to be among first to restore economic ties with Russia - Dmitriev
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The USA will be among the first Western countries to restore economic relations with Russia, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.

"We believe that the United States will be one of the first in the Western world to restore economic relations with Russia, and many other countries will follow this and will not want to be left out of such a process of reuniting economic ties",

Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev added that other Western nations would follow Washington's lead. Earlier, Dmitriev announced that Russia, the US, and Germany plan to hold a business forum in 2027.

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