Munich Jewish leader receives death threat after call to ban AfD - report

A prominent leader of the Jewish community in Munich who has called for the potential banning of Alternative for Germany (AfD), Charlotte Knobloc, has received a death threat linked to the far-right party’s recent state election victory, German authorities said.

German media reported that the message “the AfD has won, now we will hang Knobloch” was scrawled on a bench and trash can in a park in the city.

Andreas Franck, the antisemitism commissioner at the prosecutor’s office, told DPA that the vandalism had included a Star of David.

The prosecutor’s office told DPA that an investigation has been opened into suspected incitement to hatred, threats and criminal damage.

Knobloch, a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor, is the head of the Jewish community in Munich and Upper Bavaria.

She canceled her planned appearance at an event on Thursday evening in the wake of the threat, DPA reported.