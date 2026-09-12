Children's cultural and educational centre opens in Makhachkala

The first children's cultural and educational centre in Dagestan has opened at the Republican Children's Library named after N. Yusupov in Makhachkala, the regional Ministry of Culture reported.

The project was implemented under the national "Family" programme, which will see four more similar spaces opened. Its concept combines digital technologies and interactive activities with traditional work with books, alongside a large creative space.

"Interactive panels dedicated to the history of Dagestan, outstanding state and cultural figures of the republic, heroes of the Great Patriotic War and famous contemporaries were installed for children",

the ministry said.

Visitors can also take part in interactive games and other digital entertainment, and children create their own animated films at the centre.