Missing tourist group found in Karachay-Cherkessia

A group of six tourists who went missing while descending from the Sofia Lakes in Karachay‑Cherkessia has been found safe, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service reported.

"When descending from the Sofia Lakes, the group members got lost. Tourists do not require medical assistance. Rescuers escorted the hike participants down to the clearing and took them to the village of Arkhyz",

the press service said.

The tourists had arrived from Stavropol Territory and were not registered with the Emergencies Ministry.