Turkish President preparing visit to Syria - Fidan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may soon pay a visit to Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after talks with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Sheibani, in Damascus.

"Our president’s visit to Syria in planned for the near future. He has long wanted to make such a trip. We are making efforts to create conditions for this visit," Fidan said.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, during his visit to Damascus he "learnt bout the work a high-level group preparing the visit can do."

"In this context, my current visit has a major significance," Fidan added, but did not say when exactly such a visit will take place.

Erdogan said in mid-August that he planned to visit Syria in the near future.