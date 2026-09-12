As part of its BRICS chairmanship, China plans to hold the Trade and Services Forum in 2027. Xi Jinping made the announcement while speaking at a meeting of the leaders of BRICS partner countries and states held in the outreach format.

"Next year, China will host the BRICS Trade and Services Forum to promote the emergence of new areas of growth in economic and trade cooperation",

Xi Jinping reported.

Xi Jinping also proposed establishing a BRICS partnership for the development of special economic zones, launching an interactive portal, coordinating relevant policies, and creating a new center for open development, TASS reports.

Let us recall that during the BRICS+ meeting, Xi Jinping put forward five initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation.