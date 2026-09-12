Fidan and Araghchi discuss Hormuz situation and attacks on Saudi Arabia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi held a phone call on September 12, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

The conversation centred on the Strait of Hormuz and recent attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"During the conversation, contacts on the Strait of Hormuz issue and ongoing negotiations aimed at ending clashes in the region were discussed. Views were also exchanged on attacks on Saudi Arabia",

a source noted.

In turn, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning drone attacks on Saudi Arabia launched from Iraq.

"We reaffirm our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and commend the Saudi authorities for their low-key approach to prevent an escalation of tensions in the region. We welcome the Iraqi government's condemnation of these attacks and its decision to immediately launch an investigation to shed light on the incident and identify those responsible",

the ministry said.

Earlier this week, diplomatic sources said Araghchi would meet the Gulf foreign ministers on September 14 in Salalah, Oman. The meeting aims to agree on temporary conditions for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.