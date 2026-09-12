Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye leads as top destination for Russian travelers

Türkiye leads as top destination for Russian travelers
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye ranked first among foreign destinations for Russian travellers in the first half of 2026, the FSB Border Service reported.

Russian citizens made 2.58 million trips to Türkiye during the six-month period.

Abkhazia ranked second with 1.99 million trips, while China took third place with 1.62 million visits.

Overall, Russians travelled abroad over 14 million times in January–June, showing a 4.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Border Service noted that nearly every second trip — 41.7% — was to neighbouring countries.

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