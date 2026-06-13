Putin talks to Trump over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, on June 14, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday over the phone," Ushakov said.

It was noted that bilateral relations and the international situation were the focus of Putin’s phone call with his U.S. counterpart.

"It was a friendly and open conversation, which lasted for about an hour. Exactly 55 minutes, to be more precise," Ushakov said.

According to him, Donald Trump was touched by the congratulations from Putin, thanked him, and noted that the Russian president was the first foreign leader to call him.

"Our president also sent a congratulatory message, in which he noted the exceptional character traits of the honoree that have contributed to his success as a person and as a politician," Ushakov said.