Putin to visit Kazakhstan this year - Russian envoy Borodavkin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Kazakhstan in 2026, Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin said.

"Our president’s return visit to Kazakhstan is planned for this year. The date has not yet been agreed upon, but this visit will take place," Alexey Borodavkin said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Russia in November 2025. The visit yielded a declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan.