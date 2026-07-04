Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar resumes all maritime activities

Qatar resumes all maritime activities
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar said that maritime ​activities would resume with immediate ‌effect, according to the Qatari Transport Ministry statement posted on X.

This reverses ​a June 29 advisory ​that had urged the temporary suspension ⁠of sailing and fishing ​boats until further notice, though commercial ​shipping was exempted.

The ministry on Sunday urged all maritime vessel operators and ​users to "abide by the maritime ​regulations and instructions in effect, to ensure ‌the ⁠highest levels of safety and security for all trips".

Qatar did not provide a reason behind ​the ​June 29 ⁠measure, but it came a day after it ​said one of its ​nationals ⁠had been killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel due to "military ⁠operations ​in the region", ​following the disappearance of his vessel.

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