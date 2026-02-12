Quick breakthrough possible in talks with Iran - IAEA chief

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran may reach an agreement on inspections of the country’s nuclear facilities in the coming days, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

He noted that the IAEA has returned to Iran (after last year’s strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities.

"We were able to work again, to establish some form of dialogue - imperfect, complicated and extremely difficult - but it is there," Rafael Grossi said.

The IAEA head thinks that the big question of the moment is how to define these steps for the future, as they know what needs to be checked and how to check it.