Rafah сrossing operating at 30 of its capacity, Gaza authorities report

The Gaza administration reported that 925 people had crossed the border since the Rafah Crossing reopened, down from 3,000, meaning the crossing is operating at only 30% capacity.

– the Gaza Strip authorities press service informed.