Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday. The heads of state discussed regional and global issues.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russian leader's birthday. Erdoğan congratulated Putin on his 74th birthday and also discussed regional and global issues with him.

"Our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed. Our president also congratulated Russian President Putin on his birthday,”

– the Office of the President of Türkiye.