Review underway to see how Turkey can get F-35 jets - Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance ​indicated that a review was under way to ​see how the ​United States could sell ⁠Turkey F-35 fighter ​jets given Ankara's 2019 ​acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

Speaking alongside Donald Trump, the U.S. Vice President said a review was under way to see if Turkey has complied with the U.S. laws so it can receive the F-35 fighter jets.