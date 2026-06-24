Vestnik Kavkaza

Review underway to see how Turkey can get F-35 jets - Vance

Review underway to see how Turkey can get F-35 jets - Vance
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. Vice President JD Vance ​indicated that a review was under way to ​see how the ​United States could sell ⁠Turkey F-35 fighter ​jets given Ankara's 2019 ​acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

Speaking alongside Donald Trump, the U.S. Vice President said a review was under way to see if Turkey has complied with the U.S. laws so it can receive the F-35 fighter jets.

"Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and ​the entire team ​are reviewing this right now, ‌because ⁠there are certain things that we have to certify ​have happened ... ​in ⁠order to comply with American ​law. The president ​has ⁠asked us to do that," Vance ⁠said.

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