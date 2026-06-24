Review underway to see how Turkey can get F-35 jets - Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance indicated that a review was under way to see how the United States could sell Turkey F-35 fighter jets given Ankara's 2019 acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.
Speaking alongside Donald Trump, the U.S. Vice President said a review was under way to see if Turkey has complied with the U.S. laws so it can receive the F-35 fighter jets.
"Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the entire team are reviewing this right now, because there are certain things that we have to certify have happened ... in order to comply with American law. The president has asked us to do that," Vance said.