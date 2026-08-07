Vestnik Kavkaza

US preparing for continued war with Iran

US preparing for continued war with Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Pentagon is asking the U.S. defense industry to rapidly escalate the production and delivery of weapons, including munitions that are in extreme shortage due to the war with Iran, The Washington Post reported, citing  a Defense Department memo.

Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg gave industry leaders no more than 21 days to submit plans to “drive significantly faster, more aggressive delivery schedules and/or increased production for critical capabilities".

“Years-long development cycles are not acceptable. We must dramatically accelerate our program schedules and expand our production capacity now," Feinberg said.

The directive comes as the weapons shortage has been a source of tension between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Defense Department. Earlier, Trump said that the U.S. has “massive amounts” of munitions.

290 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.