Houthis strike Yemen's Mokha port - report

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement said they had carried out a large-scale strike with ballistic missiles and UAVs on troop concentrations and weapons depots near the southwestern Yemeni city of Mokha, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni armed forces [the Houthis] <...> carried out a large-scale military operation targeting concentrations of Saudi enemy forces and their weapons depots in the Mokha area," Saree said.

At least seven people died after an attack by the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel Ansar Allah movement against the port of Mokha in southwestern Yemen, the Al Arabiya television channel said, citing a Yemeni military spokesman.

According to the television channel, the Houthis carried out more than 20 attacks on the port and adjacent areas. Along with drone, the rebels used ballistic missiles and a mined boat. Houthi drones also targeted dwellings of the port and field hospital employees. Several drones were shot down by the Yemeni army.