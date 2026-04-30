Rospotrebnadzor issues recommendations for barbecues on May holidays

During the May holidays, careful consideration should be given to choosing meat for barbecues and other ingredients for country picnics, the latest recommendations from Rospotrebnadzor suggest.

Rospotrebnadzor advised Russians vacationing in May to observe food safety regulations and carefully select and prepare barbecued meats.

First and foremost, the agency recommended avoiding perishable foods, such as dairy products, eggs, cakes and pastries with cream, and smoked meats, on picnics.

"Transport food in cooler bags and separate raw and cooked foods; for barbecue, choose lean meat and prepare it until fully cooked,”

– Rospotrebnadzor.