Iran strikes military facilities at US base in Kuwait

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out strikes on fighter jet hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, Iran's IRGC reported.

"The [Iranian] army employed drones to hit a fighter jet airfield, satellite communication systems and equipment warehouses <...> located at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the air base in Kuwait plays a vital role in U.S. air reconnaissance and support operations and is a key hub for providing air support for the U.S. forces.