Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran strikes military facilities at US base in Kuwait

Iran strikes military facilities at US base in Kuwait
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out strikes on fighter jet hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment warehouses at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, Iran's IRGC reported.

"The [Iranian] army employed drones to hit a fighter jet airfield, satellite communication systems and equipment warehouses <...> located at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the air base in Kuwait plays a vital role in U.S. air reconnaissance and support operations and is a key hub for providing air support for the U.S. forces.

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