World Boxing allows Russian athletes to compete under national symbols

World Boxing has allowed Russian athletes to compete at its events with full eligibility under the Russian flag and with the national anthem, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said.

"Russian boxing is returning to the global stage. World Boxing has allowed the Russian athletes across all age categories to take part in all international competitions under the national flag and with the national anthem. The international federation’s decision is particularly important because World Boxing is authorized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to organize the Olympic boxing tournament," Degtyarev said.

He noted that the Russian Boxing Federation’s full membership paves the way for Russian boxers’ full participation in international competitions, including Olympic cycles.

Earlier, the Russian Boxing Federation applied for membership in World Boxing.