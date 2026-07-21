Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia-Georgia trade turnover increasing

Russia-Georgia trade turnover increasing
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade turnover between Russia and Georgia amounted to over $1.5 bln in January-June 2026, which is 18.9% higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.8% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to around $332 mln (down by 0.1% in annual terms), while imports reached around $1.2 bln (up by 25.6%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in the period, with mutual trade turnover standing at around $1.7 bln (up by 12.6% compared with the same period in 2025). China ranked third, with trade turnover amounting to around $1.5 bln, followed by the United States (over $1 bln), Azerbaijan (more than $691 mln), and Germany (over $587 mln).

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