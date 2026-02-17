Russia and BRICS states discuss roles of world's major powers

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has held a working lunch with the heads of mission from the BRICS member states and partner countries on February 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"[The attendees] discussed pressing issues on the global agenda, with the emphasis on the unacceptability of eroding the UN's central role. They stressed the need for joint efforts to perfect the global governance system for the purpose of strengthening the role of the Global Majority countries in global decision-making," the statement reads.

The attendees also expressed their resolve to raise BRICS' international profile and to increase members' coordination on key multilateral platforms, it said.

The meeting also involved a meaningful exchange of views about strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership, including in the context of the highlighted priorities of India's BRICS presidency this year.