Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and US preparing deal that goes beyond Ukraine - Trump

Russia and US preparing deal that goes beyond Ukraine - Trump
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Washington and Moscow are close to agreements on both the Ukraine conflict and European security, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"There’s going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine. It's going to be a very big [agreement]. It’s going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader added that it’s going to be "a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled".

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