Russia bans fish imports from all Armenia

Russia has banned imports of fish and fish products from all suppliers in Armenia who had the right to export to the country.

Russian plant and animal health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor reported that it had asked Armenia's Food Safety Inspection Body to suspend veterinary certification of live fish and fish products (in any processed form) from two Armenian companies, MF Export LLC and Invest Plus LLC, as of June 19, 2026.

Rosselkhoznadzor also issued an order to its regional divisions and Russia's Federal Customs Service "to ensure control over the prevention of imports of products from these businesses" into Russia.

Thus, all former Armenian suppliers have been stripped of the right to export fish and fish products to Russia, TASS reported.

Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor had issued an order to prevent imports of live fish and fish products from all Armenian companies with the exception of MF Export LLC and Invest Plus LLC as of June 2.