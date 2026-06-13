Russia bans night flights to Iran

Russia's federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya has banned night flights to Iranian airports between June 14 and June 24, during the window from 23:00 to 11:00 Moscow Time, the agency announced.

"Rosaviatsiya has issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) advising Russian airlines on operations within Iranian airspace. From June 14 to June 24, 2026, departures by Russian air carriers departing Russian airports and bound for airports in Iran are prohibited during the period 23:00 to 11:00 Moscow Time," the statement reads.

The agency said flights to Iranian airports between 11:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Moscow Time will be approved following risk assessments and taking into account relevant guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization.

These measures are being put in place to safeguard flight safety.