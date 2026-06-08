Russia begins supplying anthracite to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Russia has begun supplying anthracite to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, six wagons of anthracite with a total weight of 414 tonnes were dispatched from the Balajary station towards the Boyuk-Kasik station.

In addition, 12 wagons of Russian fertilizers with a total weight of 828 tonnes were sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

Previously, more than 29,000 tonnes of grain, over 6,000 tonnes of fertilizers, 133 tonnes of aluminum and 68 tonnes of buckwheat were sent in transit through Azerbaijan from Russia to Armenia.