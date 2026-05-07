Russia highly values Azerbaijan's contribution to victory over Nazism

Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Evdokimov noted Azerbaijan's significant role during the Great Patriotic War and expressed gratitude for achieving a common victory over Nazi Germany.

Russia highly values ​​Azerbaijan's contribution to the victory over Nazism, stated Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Evdokimov.

The corresponding statement was published on the official website of the Russian embassy.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani people, like representatives of all 15 republics of the USSR, selflessly fought for their homeland during the difficult years of the war.