Russia proposes holding '3 plus 3' meeting in Azerbaijan

Russia believes the next meeting of foreign ministers in the “3+3” regional format could be held inAzerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Baku.

The diplomat recalled that yhe "3+3" format, initiated by Baku and Ankara, brings together Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, alongside Russia, Türkiye, and Iran.

The Russian foreign minister noted that participants in the format have held several meetings and are now waiting for Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree on the host nation for the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.

"I believe the next meeting could be held in Azerbaijan, and then the following one in Yerevan. That would be right," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Moscow actively supported the “3+3” format: it is a comprehensive regional platform, not confined to any individual project.