Russia remains leading importer of Georgian apples

Georgia's apple exports have grown by 30%, with Russia remaining the top buyer, taking in over 22,000 tons, according to data from the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

From August 1 2025 through May 2026, Georgia supplied 26,000 tons of apples to international markets, generating $17.4 million in export revenue - a 53% increase in value and a 30% rise in volume compared to the previous period.

Russia imported 22,100 tons of Georgian apples during this time. Other key buyers included Türkiye (over 1,000 tons), Belarus (170 tons), and Armenia (127 tons).