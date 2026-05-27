Russia to restrict imports of Armenian fruits, vegetables from May 30

Russia will introduce temporary restrictions on the import of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, greenery, and strawberries from Armenia starting May 30, 2026, said the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor.

"Starting May 30, 2026, Rosselkhoznadzor will introduce temporary restrictions on the import of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green crops, and strawberries originating and shipped from Armenia until an appropriate algorithm for ensuring the safety of shipped products is developed," the authority said.

The agency clarified that the decision was made in response to increasing instances of violations in the supply of Armenian fruits and vegetables to Russia and to ensure phytosanitary safety.

The watchdog also informed that the competent Armenian agency did not take appropriate measures regarding previously identified violations.