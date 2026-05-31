Tehran warns residents of northern Israel of possible attack

Iranian military authorities have called on residents of northern Israel to urgently evacuate, warning of a possible attack by Iranian forces.

Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, Ali Abdullahi, said the warning had been issued in response to continued Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

"We warn residents of the northern areas and military settlements that if they do not want to be harmed, they should leave these areas",

Abdullahi said.

According to the Commander, Iran will strike northern Israel if the Israel Defense Forces persist with their bombardment of Lebanese territory.