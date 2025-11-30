Russia waives visas for Chinese tourists

Chinese nationals traveling to Russia for tourism or business purposes for up to 30 days have been granted the ability to enter the country without visas, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree.

"Citizens of the People’s Republic of China making tourist and business visits are hereby granted the right to enter Russia and stay in Russia for up to 30 days to take part in scientific, cultural, public, political, economic, and sporting events, as well as to transit through Russia and exit Russia, without visas, but using ordinary Chinese passports, until September 14, 2026, based on the principle of reciprocity," the document reads.

However, the measure does not apply to Chinese nationals who travel to Russia for work, study or long-term stay, or are engaged in international road transportation as drivers, crew members, freight forwarders or interpreters.

Earlier, China made a similar decision, which will remain in effect until September 14, 2026.