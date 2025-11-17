Russian and Egyptian presidents to attend El Dabaa NPP ceremony

The official ceremony of installation of the reactor vessel of the first power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) will be held on November 19 in a videoconference format, the Egyptian leader's office said.

The ceremony will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart.

Earlier, CEO of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will also take part in the ceremony.

"We discussed also our cooperation on other international sites of Rosatom. In the first instance, certainly, the forthcoming event at the El Dabaa plant in Egypt. The large official event in Egypt is planned next Wednesday. The IAEA Director General will take part in it in the agreed format," Likhachev said.

The El Dabaa NPP is the first nuclear power plant under construction in Egypt, approximately 300 km to the northwest of Cairo. The project is being implemented by Rosatom.