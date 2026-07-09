Russian fertilizers and propane to be sent via Azerbaijan to Armenia

Another shipment of Russian cargo, including 14 railcars of propane and 5 railcars of fertilizer, will be sent to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory today, Azerbaijan Railways announced.

Previously, Russia delivered 1,026 tons of propane, 414 tons of anthracite, 133 tons of aluminum, approximately 8,000 tons of fertilizer, 68 tons of buckwheat, and over 36,000 tons of grain via this route.

In addition to providing transit, Azerbaijan supplies its own energy resources directly to Armenia, with exports including over 14,000 tons of diesel fuel and approximately 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline.