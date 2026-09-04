Russian president opens new metro line, railway station and stadium in Moscow on City Day

Ceremonies marking the launch of major urban projects were held in Moscow today, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin opening the city’s 17th metro line, the Serp i Molot station on the Moscow Central Diameter-4 (MCD-4), and the renovated Torpedo Stadium via video link.

Today, with Russian President Vladimir Putin taking part, Moscow held official opening ceremonies for a number of major infrastructure projects timed to coincide with City Day celebrations in the Russian capital. The president officially opened all of the facilities via video link, with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin also taking part in the ceremonies.

Among the projects launched was the Rublyovo-Arkhangelskaya metro line. Moscow now has its 17th metro line, connecting Delovoy Tsentr and Bulvar Generala Karybysheva stations. The line consists of five stations and is designed to make it easier for residents of Presnensky District, Khoroshyovo-Mnyovniki, Shchukino, Dorogomilovo and Filevsky Park to get around the city.