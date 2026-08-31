SCO leaders sign Bishkek Declaration

The heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries signed the Bishkek Declaration at the summit, the event's organizing committee announced.

"The heads of state signed the following documents: the Bishkek Declaration on the 25th Anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the organizing committee said.

In addition to the declaration, 27 other documents were signed, including the regulations on the Universal Center for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States, and an action plan for the development of ports and logistics centers of the organization's member countries for 2026-2030.

The parties also signed a declaration on strengthening multilateral partnership for nuclear and physical nuclear security, a statement by the Council of Heads of State of SCO Member States on developing cooperation in energy systems, and a cooperation program for establishing the SCO "Green Technology Corridor" for 2026-2030.