SOCAR: future of Caspian region belongs to youth

The Caspian region stands at a turning point, SOCAR Vice President Babak Huseynov said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku today.

According to him, this conference is an important platform to jointly discuss these challenges and to identify practical steps to keep the region competitive.

"We are inspiring the future. For this, we support young professionals, students, and early-career engineers. Their new mindset and curiosity will shape the next stage of development in the Caspian region," Babak Huseynov said.

But he stressed that attracting young talent alone is not enough, it is also important to retain them.